SUN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

