Sun (New) (SUN) Price Tops $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $101.89 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.