SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of TSE SOY traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.07. 63,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,729. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.20.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.80 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Article: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.