SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of TSE SOY traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.07. 63,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,729. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.20.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.80 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,483.78. Also, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$906,295.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,043,369.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,600.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

