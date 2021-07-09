Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $679,191.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.25 million and $679,191.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.13 or 0.06356850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00148456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,666,489 coins and its circulating supply is 321,734,918 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

