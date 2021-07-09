Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.45 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.81 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.29.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

