SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) One Day Volume Hits $7,202.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $7,202.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.