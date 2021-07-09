SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.70 million and $2,508.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.