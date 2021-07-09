SureRemit (RMT) One Day Volume Hits $17,227.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.73 million and $17,227.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

