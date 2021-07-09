Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Surgery Partners worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,404,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGRY opened at $61.61 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

