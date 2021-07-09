Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.44% of Surmodics worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRDX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Surmodics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of SRDX opened at $53.90 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $747.49 million, a P/E ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,656 shares of company stock worth $263,321. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.