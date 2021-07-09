SushiSwap Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $221.66 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00024774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.00898859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005300 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 227,372,540 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

