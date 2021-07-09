Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.32 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Swerve has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00890512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,497,977 coins and its circulating supply is 13,496,427 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.