Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Reaches $187.50 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $187.50 million and approximately $121.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00904014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

