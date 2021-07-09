Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

