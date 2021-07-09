Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
