Switcheo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284,867.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $284,867.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00121180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00164148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,412.82 or 0.99940931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.14 or 0.00948597 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,542,774,660 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,012,238 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.