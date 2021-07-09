Sydney Carey Sells 3,305 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,114.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 755,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -14.82. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

