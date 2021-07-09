SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0403 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $65,717.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00382855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.10 or 0.01640247 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,367,586 coins and its circulating supply is 119,695,060 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

