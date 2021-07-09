Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $63.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

