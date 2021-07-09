Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.15. 304,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

