Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Bank OZK accounts for 1.2% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bank OZK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $41.55. 3,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,936. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

