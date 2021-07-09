Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 157,289 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 11.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDIV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000.

Shares of DDIV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.

