Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,272 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.32. 30,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,303. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.25. The company has a market cap of $368.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

