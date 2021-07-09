Synergy Financial Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synergy Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 455,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,081,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.