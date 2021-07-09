Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 11.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

