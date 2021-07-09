Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 102,039 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Bank OZK accounts for about 1.2% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.55. 3,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

