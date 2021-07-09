Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 153,998 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Synergy Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,998 shares during the quarter. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 1.83% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCVT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,908. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43.

