Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,085. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

