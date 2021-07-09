Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.68). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 502.50 ($6.57), with a volume of 365,010 shares changing hands.

SYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.13 ($6.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 517.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

