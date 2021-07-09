Syscoin Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $74.78 million and $2.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00398502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,322,108 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

