T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,987 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of T-Mobile US worth $935,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,813. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

