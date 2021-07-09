T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of T2 Biosystems worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.23.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

