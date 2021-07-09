Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $220,204.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

