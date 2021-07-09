Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWND opened at $9.96 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

