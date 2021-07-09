Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 1,050.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

