Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

7/3/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

7/2/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

6/30/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

6/30/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

6/22/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.56. 8,358,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,091,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.