Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 356%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

