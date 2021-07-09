TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.44. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 192,695 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.73% of TAT Technologies worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

