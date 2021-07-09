Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 166.65 ($2.18). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 164.20 ($2.15), with a volume of 6,544,748 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 500.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

