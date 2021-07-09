Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 91 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 159.80 ($2.09). The stock had a trading volume of 9,773,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 500.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

