Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price rose 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 2,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $788.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.15.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

