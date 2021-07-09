TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Seabridge Gold worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $17.23 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

