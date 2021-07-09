TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

