TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Alamo Group worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:ALG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

