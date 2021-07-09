TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of City worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in City by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.