TD Securities Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$48.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.60. 76,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,289. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$19.24 and a 52 week high of C$38.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.64.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

