TD Securities Raises Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$15.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.40 price target (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$14.61. 13,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a current ratio of 109.01. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.79. The company has a market cap of C$620.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.