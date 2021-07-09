TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 56,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,072. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

