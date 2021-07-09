Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETC)

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

