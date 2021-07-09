TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of TechTarget worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TechTarget by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.43. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTGT. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

