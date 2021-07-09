TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.88% of TEGNA worth $119,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.